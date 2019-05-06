Charity event hosted in memory of Rugby School pupil who died suddenly raises £40,000 for new boxing club

A charity event starring world champion boxer Nigel Benn has raised more than £40,000 in memory of a Rugby School pupil who died suddenly.

Pupil Christian Hobbs, 17, was a keen boxer who travelled with the Heart of England Community Boxing Club in Hinckley and trained up to three times a week.

Soon after he died in 2017, the club became homeless and began fundraising to build a new boxing gym.

Christian’s family (who live in Peterborough), Rugby School and his boxing friends decided to raise the funds in his name and now the Christian Hobbs Boxing Gym will be built in his memory.

The fundraising dinner, held at Rugby’s Temple Speech Room, starred Nigel alongside well-known comedian Terry Alderton.

Nick Tester, a sports consultant at Rugby School, co-ordinated the event alongside school staff Mindy Dhanda and Vicky Henderson.

With the total coming in at £43,252, Nick said it was a remarkable evening, adding: “This was very much a joint effort for a cause deep in the hearts of everyone at Rugby School and I am so grateful to all those who gave up their time, donated and bid for auction items and supported us by buying tickets for the dinner."