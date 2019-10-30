Chart-topping singer coming to Rugby for the Christmas Lights Switch On

The Advertiser has been under a strict embargo - but the identity of the singer coming to the town’s Christmas Lights Switch On can now be revealed.

Singer Becky Hill will be the headline act at the Sunday, November 17 event.

From being the only contestant from The Voice to achieve a UK number one, Becky has collaborated with Rudimental, Jonas Blue and Sigala on hit singles, as well as being a successful songwriter for her own tracks.

Before Becky performs a selection of her hits, Rugby FM’s Jason Moss will get the Christmas Lights Switch-On party started by hosting an afternoon of feel-good music.

The line-up includes Army Cadets drummers; Benn Hall panto cast; Revive Choir with the Salvation Army Rugby band; Rugby’s Got Talent winner Paul Sammon; Germein; Mr Wilson’s Second Liners and Rugby Rock Choir.

There will be a funfair along North Street, smaller children’s rides in Albert Street and stalls in the North Street car park (behind Halifax bank) open from 12pm to 8pm.

For children there will be face painting, balloon making, birds of prey, a magician, a petting zoo and Santa’s Grotto.

The afternoon’s entertainment culminates in a firework display, switched on by Becky Hill, Benn Hall panto cast and the Mayor of Rugby Cllr Bill Lewis at 5pm.

The event, organised by Rugby First and Rugby FM in partnership with Rugby Borough Council, is free and all are welcome.