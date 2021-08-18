Community group's first festival in a Hillmorton park proves a hit with residents

Nick Marsh and Terri Brown in 'The Kiss'.

A Rugby community group is celebrating a job well done after a festival in a Rugby park was a roaring success.

The Hillmorton and East Rugby Together Community Group (HEaRT) festival was held on Featherbed Lane Recreation Ground in Hillmorton on Saturday, August 14.

It was the first event of this kind that the group had organised - and the event proved a hit with residents.

Some of the attendees enjoying the plays.

A spokesperson for the group said: "It's the first time we have organised anything like this and we had music from the singer songwriter Nicky Newman and three short comic plays written, directed and acted by local people.

"The weather stayed fine, the atmosphere was fantastic and the audience loved it. We will be planning the next HEaRT Festival on 13 August 2022."

Jill Dwyer, co-chair of Hillmorton and East Rugby Together Community Group (HEaRT), said: "It was great to see over 200 people enjoying the music, theatre, food and drink at our mini festival.

"It is absolutely part of what we want to do more of - bring people together to have fun and enjoy their local recreation ground.

Steve Crump as Bob and Cheryl Ryan as Carol in What could be more British.

"We are grateful to the actors and directors who gave their time and creative talent for free, and to our HEaRT volunteers who made all this possible.

"HEaRT is on a mission to improve the use and appearance of our open green spaces.

"We already have more activity going on for local people to get involved with, so come along to our fitness classes on a Monday night at 6pm on Featherbed Lane Rec, storytelling at The Friendly Bench in High Street Hillmorton every Tuesday at 2pm during the school holidays, and an exciting American Football and sports showcase on Featherbed Lane Rec on Saturday 21st August from 9.30am.