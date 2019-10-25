Community raises thousands for Rugby Free Primary School teacher who was struck down by little-known condition

Parents of children taught at Rugby Free Primary School have rallied together to raise funds for a teacher who was struck down with a little-known condition.

In 2017 primary teacher Amy Pohl developed (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome) CRPS, leaving her bed-bound and in agony.

Through various fundraising efforts her family gathered to money to send Miss Pohl to a specialist facility in Sheffield and she has been making considerable progress ever since.

The most recent fundraising event for Miss Pohl's Crowdfunding Page was organised by a parent (Richard Walker) of one of the children Amy taught at Rugby Free Primary School.

Mr Walker, together with a group of other children Miss Pohl also taught, took part in the recent Mini Military Mud Run on Saturday,September 28.

The parents of the other children also took part in the run, also helping to raise funds through sponsorship.

Together they raised a £2,000 for Miss Pohl's rehabilitation fund - which now stands at £36,414.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-amy-to-walk-again to learn more about Miss Pohl's rehabilitation fund.