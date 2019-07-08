Council will use court injunction today to evict unauthorised traveller encampment from a Brownsover park

Rugby council will use a court injunction to evict an unauthorised traveller encampment from a Brownsover park.

Travellers moved onto the football pitches off Parkend last night, July 7, with residents alleging that the chain link fence was broken so access could be gained.

Last year Rugby council obtained a court order which gives the police the power to arrest and imprison anyone setting up an unauthorised encampment on borough council land.

The land off Parkend is owned by the borough council - and a spokesperson for the council told the Advertiser that they will work alongside the police to serve the necessary paperwork to the travellers today.

This morning Newbold and Brownsover Cllr Jim Ellis contacted the Advertiser to urge residents to stay calm while the encampment is dealt with.

He said: "The local councillors have already contacted rugby borough Council enforcement asking for immediate eviction.

"Residents have already reported that they have ripped down chainmail fencing and occupied the football pitches.

"Councillors have already contacted police but the police have to stretched to attend the scene currently so we are asking all residents to remain calm while rugby borough council dealing with the legal and enforcement side of this issue."