Daring Rugby Rotarian faces fear of heights to help Tracie’s cancer centre appeal

Daring Rugby Rotarian Pauline Kimber is taking on a zip-wire and abseil challenge to raise funds for the Arden Cancer Centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

Last year she missed out on a skydive so this venture, inspired by fellow fundraiser Tracie Mills, seemed perfect, especially since she can’t stand heights.

Tracie has a team of friends behind her called Arden’s Angels, who are taking part in a fundraising skydive next month, for the centre.

Pauline wanted to do something to help the Angels reach their target.

She said: “If I could help her to raise her target of £10,000 that would give me a reason to challenge myself.

“My late husband had fantastic help and care from the centre so it seemed a good thing to do. So I will be zooming down the 100m zip wire then abseiling down the tower back to the ground, fears faced.”

To donate to Pauline, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pauline-kimber?utm_id=2&utm_term=3dWdgYeqm