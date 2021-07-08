Day of celebrations at Rugby's St Cross to mark 73rd birthday of the NHS

Staff speak with Rugby's Mayor (second from right).

A performance from a West End singer and a bake off were among the ways staff and volunteers at Rugby's St Cross celebrated the 73rd birthday of the NHS on July 5.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Charity hosted the day of celebration at the hospital.

The day kicked off with an outdoor performance for patients and staff by West End performer David Harrop, featuring a variety of hits from across the years – and even a special rendition

West End performer David Harrop.

of Happy Birthday for the NHS.

Dame Stella Manzie DBE, Chair of UHCW NHS Trust Board of Directors was joined by Councillor Deepah Roberts, Mayor of Rugby at a Garden Party hosted by the Cardiac Rehab Team.

They spent time with previous patients, volunteers and staff who talked about their experiences in the NHS.

This was followed by a Tea Party at Poplar Place Restaurant, where staff and volunteers were invited to enjoy tea and cake in celebration of all they have done to support the NHS during these difficult times.

Many members of staff took part in The Big Tea Bake Off with prizes awarded for ‘Best Decorated’ and ‘Best Tasting’.

Dame Stella and Councillor Roberts both made speeches, reflecting on the past year and the wonderful work done by NHS staff and volunteers.

The Mayor focused particularly on her experiences as an NHS Nurse and her fond memories of her time working at St Cross Hospital, with some of her previous colleagues present at the party.

Many teams also held their own Big Tea Parties on their wards or departments, with some hosting party games and competitions to help raise vital funds for UHCW Charity.

Rachael Ryan, UHCW Charity community fundraiser said, “It was wonderful to see staff enjoying themselves at our NHS Big Tea celebrations - spending time together in the sunshine, listening to David’s performance and enjoying some fabulous baking.

"After such a challenging year it is more important than ever for our wonderful NHS staff and volunteers to take time for their own wellbeing”