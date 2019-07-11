Do you recognise anyone in these photos of the 2009 Rugby Rotary Spring Fair?

The Rugby Rotary Spring Fair, which has been held in Rugby since 1978, raises a substantial amount of money for various charities and give Rugbeians a chance to showcase their talents. Click here for more information.
The Rugby Rotary Spring Fair is one of the highlights of our borough's calendar, and when we found these photos of Rugbeians enjoying themselves at the 2009 fair in Whitehall Rec we wanted to share them.
