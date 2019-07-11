Spring Fair ride.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos of the 2009 Rugby Rotary Spring Fair?

The Rugby Rotary Spring Fair is one of the highlights of our borough's calendar, and when we found these photos of Rugbeians enjoying themselves at the 2009 fair in Whitehall Rec we wanted to share them.

The Rugby Rotary Spring Fair, which has been held in Rugby since 1978, raises a substantial amount of money for various charities and give Rugbeians a chance to showcase their talents. Click here for more information.

Pictured are Gina Evans, 6, Araminta Rennie-Gaskin, 7, Vikki Winterman, 9, Fayre Brookes, 8, Sophie Murphy, 7, and Ben Brookes, 11, with children's entertainer A.Crackers.
A young Finlay Richmond takes to the wheel. We're sure his car insurance will come down when he gets his first year's no claims bonus.
Asda staff pictured L to R, Sharon Richmond (night Manager), Tom Mason (GM manager ), Richard Henery (store manager) and events coordinator Emma Cotterell. The Asda store was due to open on June 22.
No fair is complete without bubbles.
