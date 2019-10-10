Dream Gok Wan makeover for Rugby fundraising ‘Angel’ Tracie

A Rugby woman’s chance meeting with fashion guru Gok Wan led to a dream makeover.

Tracie Mills, who has terminal cancer and has helped raise thousands for the Arden Cancer Centre, was on the way back from Liverpool when she bumped into Gok.

She said: “Gok had been doing his ‘One Size Fits All tour’ and was in the services.

“I told him I had been writing to him for years as I had always wanted to be Gok’d.”

Gok waved his magic wand and granted Tracie’s wish.

“He invited me and Arden’s Angels to his show in Blackpool and we were given VIP treatment,” added Tracie.

“I was Gok’d - something that’s always been on my bucket list. Gok was just incredible.”