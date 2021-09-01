Dunchurch Park Hotel confirms it has not gone into administration or receivership

Latest news.

A spokesperson for Dunchurch Park Hotel has confirmed that the venue has not gone into receivership or administration following the news that they have shut to the public.

Earlier today, September 1, a spokesperson took to social media, stating: "With immediate effect, Dunchurch Park Hotel is no longer open to the general public, or able to facilitate weddings or events.

"However, we are operational during this period and can clarify we are not in receivership or administration.

"In the meantime, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause, any concerns or questions regarding the impact of our closure should be emailed to [email protected] where a member of our team will be happy to contact you by return."