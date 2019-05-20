Dust down your ballgowns and DJs in memory of much-loved Rugby woman Christine

Fundraisers Christine’s Crew are hosting their fourth annual summer ball to help achieve the £50,000 target to help people with cancer.

The ball is at the Doubletree Hilton in Coventry on Saturday June 8 from 7.30pm to midnight. Tickets are £45 to include sparkling wine welcome drink, half a bottle of wine and three course meal with coffee for adults and for 16 and 17-year-olds the same but without alcohol for £40.

There’s a disco, grand raffle with prizes including a BMW for the weekend, golf day for four and vouchers for various goods from local businesses. Rooms available at a function rate. For more details contact christinescrew2015@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page