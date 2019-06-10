Family of Napton triathlete who died after her bicycle hit a pothole awarded £400k payout

A £400,000 payout has been awarded to the family of a Napton triathlete who died after her bicycle hit a pothole.

The incident occurred when mother-of-three Kate Vanloo, 52, was on her way home from training with the Rugby Triathlon club in January 2016.

Kate Vanloo (right) with members of Rugby Triathlon Club

She was cycling when she hit a pothole that was hidden by a puddle and was thrown into the path of a car.

Subcontractors for Warwickshire County Council had failed to find and repair the pothole.

The pothole should have been repaired within 28 days, but it was three months before the council put in the order to fix it.

When workmen went out to repair it in November 2015, they mistakenly fixed a different pothole.

In the High Court, the judge said that £388,000 of compensation was to be paid to the 52-year-old’s three sons, two of whom are under the age of 18.

The council told the coroner it had “significantly improved” its pothole reporting and identifying procedures.

Rachel White, head of public affairs for cycling and walking charity Sustrans, said: “This tragedy should be a wake-up call to ensure our roads and streets are safer for everyone, and that the surfaces are safe, in particular for more vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and people who cycle, for whom potholes pose the greatest threat.”

We have approached Warwickshire County Council for a comment.

