Family pays tribute to 'warm and loving' motorcyclist killed in Clifton-Upon-Dunsmore collision

The family of a 'warm and loving' man who died in a collision in Clifton-Upon-Dunsmore has paid tribute to him.

At around 2.35pm on Monday, October 21 a motorbike was travelling along Hillmorton Lane when the rider is believed to have come off the bike, close to the junction with the Oxford Canal.

The rider, 30-year-old Cory Jones, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following his death, Cory’s family said: “Cory was an incredibly warm and loving brother to Brad, Rhys and Lex, and a beloved grandson, son, uncle, nephew, friend and colleague.

“He was intelligent, creative, quick-witted and most importantly, had a heart of gold. Cory was a very selfless person and would always do as much as he could to help others, often putting the needs of family and friends ahead of his own.

“He enjoyed a very humble life and never wanted for anything, apart from the new Coventry City Football Club shirt every season!

“As a family we would like to take the opportunity to show our love, respect and thanks for the bystanders who arrived on the scene, who tried their very best to do all that they could for Cory, including re-directing the traffic and assisting the emergency services.

“We have been told that two ground ambulance crews, an emergency first responder, a doctor and a heli-med team were among those who were with Cory on Hillmorton Lane, and we know that if Cory were to have had any chance of survival, he was certainly surrounded by the very best.

“It has been very difficult to come to terms with the sudden tragic loss of Cory, but we have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support that have been pouring in from the community.”

A fundraising page has been launched to cover the costs of Cory's funeral.

To donate, visit: bit.ly/34hTqun