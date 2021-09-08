Father issues heartfelt tribute as victim of alleged murder in Rugby is named

Mark Richmond.

The father of a Rugby man who died following an attack last week has issued a heartfelt tribute to his memory.

This morning, September 8, police named the victim as 47-year-old Mark Richmond.

Mark’s father Charles described his son as having a ‘strong character.’

He added: “As a youngster he got into the usual scrapes that boys do but nothing out of the ordinary.

“Sadly he had become more withdrawn as the years went by spending a lot of time alone and only occasionally with friends.

“We had a good relationship, which was maintained over the years by weekly conversations on the phone.

“I am distraught he will no longer be a part of my life and I will miss talking to him greatly.”

Officers were called to a property in Newland Street shortly after 6am on Thursday, September 2, where Mark was found to have sustained multiple serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died on the morning of Saturday, September 5.