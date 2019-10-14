Fewer babies born to foreign-born mothers in Rugby

Fewer babies are being born to foreign-born mothers in Rugby, figures reveal.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that non-UK-born women living in the area gave birth to 360 children in 2018 – 29.5% of all deliveries.

This was down from 2017, when 30.1% of births were to mothers born abroad, but an increase on 17.4% a decade previously.

The most common region of origin for non-UK-born mothers giving birth in Rugby was The EU – 221 births. This was followed by 59 from the Middle East and Asia, 39 from Africa, 21 from European nations outside the EU, and 20 from elsewhere. In Rugby, 1,200 women gave birth last year.

Kathryn Littleboy, from the ONS, said: “Poland and Pakistan remain the most common countries of birth for non-UK-born mothers and fathers respectively.”