You can find out a lot more about Lutterworth on a special tour of the town tomorrow (Thursday) – and it will only cost you a fiver.

The blue badge guided walk of Lutterworth kicks off at 6.30pm.

It’s just £5 a person with children under 13 going for free if you’d like to explore the Harborough town’s history and understand its story through the ages.

The walk will start at St Mary’s Church.