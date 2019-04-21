Former Bilton Grange Preparatory School head teacher celebrates 100th birthday

A former head teacher of Bilton Grange Preparatory School celebrated her 100th birthday on April 8.

Monica Summerson moved to Rugby in 1942 to take a position at the school, where she remained for many years.

Mrs Summerson had two girls and one boy – her son sadly died. She said St Mark’s church in Bilton has played a very important role in her life – with her helping to set up the church playgroup.

She moved to Clifton Court Nursing Home in 2012, where she has formed many close friendships with other residents. She celebrated her 100th birthday at a party with her family.