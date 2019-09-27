Former jewellery designer for Kylie Minogue and Rihanna becomes ambassador for Garden Organic's Heritage Seed Library

A former jewellery designer to the stars turned plant-loving Instagram influencer has signed up to be a charity ambassador for Garden Organic’s Heritage Seed Library (HSL), which saves rare fruit and veg varieties from going extinct.

Lucy Start, known to her Instagram followers as @SheGrowsVeg, has amassed thousands of green-fingered fans with her colourful and aspirational gardening posts.

Through her passion for creativity and rare heritage vegetable varieties, she has now joined forces with horticultural charity Garden Organic to share the benefits of organic and edible gardening.

For more than 40 years, Garden Organic and its team of volunteer HSL Seed Guardians have grown and saved hundreds of endangered fruit and vegetable varieties.

Lucy, who was previously a couture jewellery designer favoured by Kylie Minogue and Rihanna, has become an ambassador for the unique conservation project as part of her mission to make gardening appealing to the ‘Instagram generation’.

She said: “I have always found that gardening, in particular growing herbs and veg, makes me happy.

“The more I experimented in my garden, the more I started learning about forgotten and unusual edibles and sourcing seeds from around the world.

"When I found out about the HSL I immediately thought it was a fantastic initiative and wanted to get involved.

"I’m so excited to be an ambassador and have already learned lots in a short amount of time.

“I think there is a common misconception that gardening is all about rules and science, but I believe this doesn’t have to be the case.

"I get so many messages from budding gardeners who feel daunted or not knowledgeable enough.

"I want to remove that fear and inspire people to just give it a go. What’s the worst that could happen?”

In 1975, following changes to EU seed licensing laws, Garden Organic’s founder Lawrence Hills came up with the idea to set up a ‘living library’ of seeds no longer commercially available to growers.

He recognised that the cost of licensing a variety for sale would result in fewer varieties being available and hence risk becoming extinct, losing precious genetic resource forever. He therefore set up a system where seeds no longer legally licenced to be sold would be conserved.

The HSL team now maintains a collection of around 800 varieties, and shares an annual seed list of around 120 with HSL members, who can choose to receive up to six varieties for free.

This system protects the varieties for future generation and, with thousands of packets dispatched each year, means the wonderful rare vegetables are back growing in gardens up and down the country.

Hannah Rogers, director of Communications at Garden Organic, said: “Our mission is to promote the benefits of organic gardening and preserve heritage varieties, and we are privileged to have Lucy on board to reach a whole new audience and generation of gardeners.

“To the average person on the street, the idea of a seed library may provoke a puzzled look or even a giggle, but actually it works tirelessly to conserve the UK's vegetable heritage, protecting our rich organic diversity for future generations.

“Lucy has already inspired thousands to take up gardening, and we hope her role as a Garden Organic ambassador will encourage people to consider supporting us.”

Alongside managing her social media channels, Lucy also works as a garden designer and is passionate about removing the stigma around gardening to make it accessible for all.

Further information on the HSL and growing organically can be found by visiting the Garden Organic website at www.gardenorganic.org.uk

You can visit Lucy's website at www.shegrowsveg.com