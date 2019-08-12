Granny's Sandwich shop in Bilton is up for sale as its owners of 13 years retire - could you be its next owner?

Rugbeians are invited to escape the 'rat race' and take over Bilton's much-loved Granny's Sandwich Shop after its owners of 13 years decided to retire.

John & Karen O’Connor have owned and operated Granny’s for the last 13 years and have now decided to sell up so they can retire.

Mr O’Connor said: “My wife and I bought the sandwich shop business in 2006 as my wife felt she needed a change in focus following many years in nursing and caring.

"This quirky listed building in a friendly village had been a bakery for decades before and many people still pop in and reminisce about their visits to the bakery when they were younger.

"The busy shop attracts customers from all walks of life – tradespeople, professionals, youngsters, retirees as well as passing trade.

“There is a good community feel to the shop and we have always supported local schools and other organisations with raffle prizes etc.

"The outside catering side of the business has grown significantly over the years through my wife’s endeavours and the Granny’s Sandwich Shop van is often to be seen travelling around the area delivering food to hungry people at office meetings and other events.

"However, the time has come to now step back and take things a little easier and allow someone else the opportunity to enjoy this little gem.”

The Grade II listed building at The Green in Bilton features a simple two room layout with a trading area to the front and kitchen and preparation area to the rear.

Stephen Bell, senior business agent at Christie & Co is handling the sale.

Mr Bell said: "This is a superb lifestyle business for anyone looking to get out of the rat-race.

"If you are fed up of working for someone else, this is an affordable route to self-employment with potential to increase profitability through some fairly basic and minor tweaks.

"Opportunities like this one don’t come around very often and they don’t tend to hang around for long either."

Granny’s Sandwich Shop is being marketed at £70,000 for the leasehold interest.

Click here for more information.