Guide Dogs charity looking for Rugbeians to raise puppies in their homes - could you volunteer?

Photo courtesy of Guide Dogs.

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is seeking Rugbeians to take on a unique volunteering role - whereby they would welcome a Guide Dogs puppy into their home and raise them for the first year.

The charity put out an appeal for at least 10 new homes for guide dog pups in March but says enough volunteers have still not been found.

Volunteer ‘Puppy Raisers’ for Guide Dogs play a vital role in the early socialisation and education of guide dogs, teaching pups basic commands and helping them get used to the outside world.

At about seven weeks of age, puppies move to live with their volunteer Puppy Raisers, where they remain until they are around 12-16 months old.

They then head off to a training centre to begin their specialised training.

Guide Dogs covers the cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required.

Claire Purr, a Puppy Development advisor for Guide Dogs, who covers Rugby, said:

“Despite launching our campaign to recruit Puppy Raisers in Rugby in March, we still haven’t found enough new homes for our pups.

“This is a great opportunity for people in Rugby to raise a guide dog puppy, helping to prepare a pup for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It’s a long-term volunteering role, as each pup will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the training required and the support you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your pup as they grow and develop.

“We need to find new homes for our guide dog puppies in Rugby, to ensure we can keep our life-changing services running.

“If you’re from Rugby and think you could give a loving, temporary home to a guide dog pup, please do get in touch.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing.

Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Applicants must have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.