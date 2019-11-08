Half of all reported hate crimes in Warwickshire happen on public transport - here's how a charity plans to tackle it

A 'No Hate Here' window sticker.

The Hate Crime Charter was launched last year tackling shops, restaurants, and takeaways.

And now the project is moving to tackle public transport hate crime by providing training and branded materials.

Hate crime in Warwickshire has increased year-on-year, and recent statistics show that over 50 per cent of reported hate crimes took place on public transport.

Working closely with the Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, EQuIP is supporting transport providers, including bus companies, taxis and train operators in the county to benefit from the Hate Crime Charter initiative.

Junaid Hussain, EQuIP’s chief executive, said: “The Hate Crime Charter has been a real success.

"We are now rolling it out to local taxi drivers, working with large national transport companies operating in Warwickshire so that everyone accessing public transport can benefit.

“The package of training, branded materials such as the No Hate Here stickers help customers and staff feel safer and demonstrates a zero tolerance of hate crime in Warwickshire.

“The Charter includes access to staff training packages and are proving very successful in the food outlet sector.”

Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “This is an important project and one I’m very proud to be supporting.

"Hate crime has no place in Warwickshire and it’s important that all members of our community can go about their daily lives without fear.

"We know hate crime is a significant issue in transport settings.