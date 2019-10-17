Have your say on the 5,000-home South West Rugby plan

Rugbeians have six weeks from today, October 17 to have their say on a draft planning framework for the development of the South West Rugby site.

South West Rugby, part of the borough's recently-approved Local Plan will see approximately 390 hectares of land situated between Cawston, Bilton and Dunchurch host 5,000 new homes and 35 hectares of employment land.

It has previously met with objections from residents and campaign groups - who fear the plan will see Dunchurch and Rugby effectively merged together, increased traffic problems and post a threat to ancient woodland.

The draft South West Rugby Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) outlines the site's design principles, infrastructure requirements and landscaping needs.

It outlines how schools, green space, play areas, cycle networks and a fire station should be delivered, together with measures which the council says will both protect and enhance the site's woodland and wildlife - including a 'buffer zone' to ensure the ancient woodland at Cawston Spinney remains protected, and a further buffer zone between the South West Rugby site and the village of Dunchurch.

The draft SPD also sets out the timetable for the creation of the South West Rugby Spine Road Network - comprising three new roads to link the site to the A45/M45, the A426 and the B4642 - during the phased development of the site.

Richard Allanach, of campaign group Rugby About Turn, previously expressed concern over the way the consultation is going to be run.

He said: "These proposals will affect the lives of the 12,000 people the council want to come and live in SW Rugby and the thousands of existing residents who already live on the edges of the proposed new settlement.

"However Rugby Borough Council appear intent on consulting by stealth.

"They are not proposing any public exhibitions of their plans or any explanatory leaflets. Instead residents will have to pick their way through a two-hundred page document on the Council’s website."

He added that the plans could see the gap between Dunchurch and Rugby reduced to just 80 metres.

Cllr Jill Simpson-Vince, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: "With a Local Plan now in place, the council can draw up Supplementary Planning Documents to provide a framework for the development of major sites and make sure the necessary infrastructure can be put in place to make such developments sustainable.

"The South West Rugby site plays a vital role in supplying the homes and employment land required to sustain Rugby's growth up to 2031, so it's vital the site can support a new, vibrant community with the necessary roads, public transport, health and education facilities, while protecting wildlife habitats and the ancient woodland at Cawston Spinney."

Copies of the draft SPD can also be viewed at the Town Hall, Rugby Library, Dunchurch Library and Wolston Library during normal opening hours.

You can also view the document online at: www.rugby.gov.uk/swrugby ​



Responses can be sent by email to localplan@rugby.gov.uk or by post to:

SW Rugby SPD Consultation

Development Strategy

Rugby Borough Council

Town Hall

Evreux Way

Rugby

CV21 2RR.