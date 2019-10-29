Here is a list of roads that will be closed when Rugby marks Remembrance Sunday

Several remembrance events will be held across the borough to mark Remembrance Sunday - here is a list of the road closures that will be in place on the day.

Rugby's annual remembrance service and parade takes place at the War Memorial gates on Sunday, November 10.



The mayor of Rugby, Cllr Bill Lewis, and the civic party walk from the rear of Lesley Souter House, in Whitehall Road, to the War Memorial gates in Hillmorton Road to participate in the parade and service.



Representatives from around 20 contingents, including the 250 Squadron of the Queen's Gurkha Signals, the Royal British Legion and ex-service organisations, gather in Hillmorton Road (between Whitehall Recreation Ground and Temple Street) at 10am for review by the Mayor before marching on parade to the War Memorial gates.



Members of the public can attend the service and parade, which takes place from 10.50am to around 11.30am.



A two minute silence takes place during the service.

Members of the public can also join the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Timothy Cox, the Mayor and representatives from the contingents in laying wreaths at the gates.



The Reverend Barry Collins leads the service, assisted by Father Shinto Francis. Martin Myatt, of the Rugby No.1 branch of the Royal British Legion, delivers the exhortation, while the mayor's Cadet, Cadet Corporal Kaitlyn Hendon of the Rugby Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets, delivers the Kohima Epitaph.



The Salvation Army provide the music for the service, which culminates in a march past by all contingents on parade.

On Armistice Day, Monday November 11, Rugby council supports the Royal British Legion in the tradition of a two-minute silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in memory of those who gave their lives for their country.



Maroons will be fired at Whitehall Recreation Ground, in Hillmorton Road, to mark the beginning and end of the silence - 11am and 11.02am.



Members of the public can attend.



Road closures



The following road closures come into operation for remembrance services in the borough.



Rugby

Hillmorton Road (from Temple Street to the Whitehall Road roundabout) - 8am to 12 noon.

Whitehall Road - 8am to 12 noon.

Bruce Williams Way - 10am to 12 noon (vehicle access to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre maintained via Moultrie Road and/or Hillmorton Road, from west side of Whitehall Road roundabout, until 10am.

Pedestrian access to the centre maintained via Cromwell Road, the Hospital of St Cross and Bruce Williams Way.



Bilton

Main Street (from its junction with Magnet Lane to its junction with Church Walk) - 10am to 1pm.

No access to Bawnmore Road from Main Street - 10am to 1pm.



Hillmorton

High Street (from its junction with Deerings Road to its junction with Fenwick Drive) - 10.30am to 11.45am.



Stretton-on-Dunsmore

Brookside (from its junction with Kaysbrook Drive to its junction with Church Hill) - 10.20am to 10.30am.

Church Hill (from its junction with Brookside to All Saints Church) - 10.20am to 10.30am.



Wolston

Main Street (from its junction with Meadow Road to its junction with School Street) - 10.35am to 11.30am.

