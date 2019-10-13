Here is what Rugby Green Party's new parliamentary candidate said she will do if elected

Rugby Green Party are introducing their new parliamentary candidate, Becca Stevenson.

A spokesperson said: "Representing the local community comes as nothing new to Becca, as she is Midlands coordinator for the Land Workers Alliance – a trade union for farmers, woodworkers, textile makers and other workers who earn a living from the land.

"This means that the residents of Rugby can be certain of a strong voice, speaking on their behalf.

"Working at Five Acre Community Farm, near Ryton, Becca is directly involved in enriching the life experiences of groups of GCSE age young people through the National Citizen’s Service, and enabling the corporate social responsibility of businesses, giving the volunteers a new appreciation for their environment, at a time when science, Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion have lifted climate change so high on the political agenda."

Becca said: “I want to put another Green voice into parliament. There needs to be more Green voices.

"There are lots of problems facing the people of Rugby locally, the country and the world that aren’t getting the attention that they deserve in the shadow of Brexit.

"Our EU membership is a huge issue, but we can’t allow it to distract us completely from all the other concerns affecting the people of Rugby and Bulkington.”

Endorsing their candidate, Rugby Green Party's coordinator Lesley Summers said: “Becca has an honest and pragmatic insight into the opportunities and problems we face in the town of Rugby.

"She has used her experience in environment activism and business to forge excellent links with a wide range of groups and is committed to engaging as many people as possible.“