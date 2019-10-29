Hillmorton Locks set to keep its crown as the busiest set of locks in England and Wales

Hillmorton Locks on the Oxford Canal in Rugby is set to keep its crown as the busiest set of locks in England and Wales after welcoming the 9,000th boat through the flight of locks.

In 2018 Hillmorton Locks was recorded as the busiest set of locks on the nation’s 2,000 miles of waterways cared for and looked after by the Canal & River Trust.

David and Helen with their certificate.

Helped through by the charity’s volunteer lock keepers, the 9,000th boat through the locks this year was skippered by David and Helen from West Yorkshire - who were travelling on their narrowboat North Star.

To mark the special occasion David and Helen were awarded a certificate by the trust’s volunteers as a memento for being part of the milestone moment.

The Canal & River Trust’s volunteer lock keepers act as the ‘face of the canal’, not only helping boaters through the locks but also giving people local information about the area and lending a hand to help look after the canal.

Lead volunteer Taryn said: “The locks at Hillmorton are a great place to volunteer as there is always a boat needing our help to tackle the locks and help ease their journey along the canal.

"If you’re new to boating we know that locks can be a little daunting, but we work with the crew to show them how to safely work the locks and have an enjoyable time.

“I really love being out on the canal, everyday is different and it’s lovely to help people on their way providing information such as where the nearest place is to grab a drink in a pub or a pint of milk from the shop.”

Adnan Saif, regional director at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Hillmorton is a really popular part of the waterways and I’m sure anyone travelling through the locks will be delighted to see our volunteers lending a hand.

“Our volunteers help boaters on the canal throughout the year and are a really valuable part of the team and I would like to thank them for all their hard work and dedication. Research shows being next to water makes you happier and healthier so if you have some free time and would like to volunteer along the canal please get in touch.”

For more information on the Canal & River Trust including how you can volunteer and donate, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk