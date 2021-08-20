Huge donation to Rugby's Bradby Club so they can continue improving the lives of young Rugbeians

From left to right: Rex Pogson (Bradby trustee) John Robertson (Bradby Club leader) Ian Southcott (RGBF trustee).

An array of support and activities for vulnerable young Rugbeians can continue thanks to a series of incredibly generous donations from the Rugby Group Benevolent Fund (RGBF).

Rugby Group Benevolent Fund have long supported the work undertaken at the Bradby Club, with their funding allowing for many projects to enrich the lives of vulnerable young Rugbeians.

In 2020 RGBF committed to the largest three-year funding the club has ever received - totalling £103,500 over the period.

Ian Southcott, Rugby Group Benevolent Fund trustee and long-time supporter of the club dropped by earlier this month to award the club with this year’s instalment of £34,500, the second of the three-year commitment.

A spokesperson for the club said: "This funding is the backbone of Bradby’s ASCENT Health and wellbeing Project contributing towards salaries and additional project costs to support young people intensely around a range of issues that includes: exclusion or risk of being excluded, exploitation, gangs and youth violence, drugs and alcohol, mental health, relationships and contraception.

"This work is vitally important in safeguarding young people and their futures and giving them the support they need to achieve to their full potential.

"A huge thank you from everyone at the Bradby Club for Young People for Rugby Group Benevolent Fund’s continued support and funding.