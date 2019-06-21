Huge night of live comedy at Rugby’s Benn Hall

Prepare for an evening of laughs at the Benn Hall as part of Rugby’s Festival of Culture.

Stand-up comedians will take to the stage for Enterlude’s Laugh it Up on July 11.

Alan Cochrane.

Robert Low, of Enterlude, said: “It’s going to be a huge night of live stand-up comedy.

“The night features some of the finest names in UK comedy and it’s taking place as part of Rugby Festival Of Culture 2019.”

Headlining the event is Zoe Lyons, fresh from her highly acclaimed ‘Entry Level Human’ UK tour.

Zoe is a familiar face on television and radio, including Mock The Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Live At The Apollo.

Supporting acts include Alan Cochrane, Laura Lexx and El Baldiniho.

Robert said: “Last year this event completely sold out months, so get your tickets now to avoid missing out.”

Enterlude is an events creation business founded by Julie and Robert Low.

Their mission is to develop a new calendar of diverse, innovative and engaging events in the most interesting spaces in and around Rugby.

Julie and Robert are at the forefront of creating new and exciting experiences.

Doors open for Laugh it Up at 7pm and the show starts at 8.15pm. Tickets are £18.50, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/enterlude or www.enterlude.co.uk

The event is for people aged over 16.