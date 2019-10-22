Hundreds of Rugbeians get creative at the art gallery and museum's Big Draw event

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum was a hub of creativity during the annual Big Draw celebration.

The mayor of Rugby, Cllr Bill Lewis, joined nearly 400 visitors at Saturday's free event, where a wide range of art activities inspired by the gallery's latest exhibition, The Printed Line, encouraged visitors to draw, paint, print and play.

Illustrator Emily Honey brought her Doodle Station to the event.

From water-marbling inspired by Bridgit Skiold to etching celebrating the work of Derrick Greaves, The Big Draw encouraged visitors to take inspiration from artists featured in the exhibition and experiment with new styles and techniques.

Illustrator Emily Honey brought her Doodle Station to the event, while a foam printing workshop saw visitors contribute to a large, collaborative work of art in the venue's foyer.

A giant Spirograph drawing session and messy play trays kept children entertained, while Alchemy hosted a flag-making workshop in the Floor One Gallery inspired by the arts collective's exhibition, Vaguely Nelson and Other Work.

Cllr Jill Simpson-Vince, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: "The Big Draw encourages artists of all ages and abilities to get creative and I'm delighted so many turned out to enjoy this year's event."

For more information about events and exhibitions at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, visit www.ragm.co.uk