Hundreds of young Rugbeians descend on Whitehall Rec for day of fun

Photo courtesy of Rugby Borough Council.

Hundreds of children descended on Whitehall Recreation Ground last week to join in with the celebrations for National Play Day.

Rugby Borough Council's Play Rangers team laid on a feast of fun to mark the event, organised by Play England to promote the importance of play in children's lives.

Activities on offer at Whitehall Rec on Wednesday (4 August) included a wide range of sports, trampolining, a climbing wall, bouncy castle, assault course and zumba sessions.

Photo courtesy of Rugby Borough Council.

Visitors had the chance to make a feathered friend with BB Falconry's birds of prey, while Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's learning and outreach team gave children the chance to indulge in creative, messy play.

The council's Play Rangers team and Rugby Art Gallery and Museum have organised a programme of events and activities to keep youngsters entertained during the school summer holidays.

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "Our annual National Play Day celebration has always proved popular and we were delighted to welcome so many families to Whitehall Rec on a stunning summer day.

"The event promotes the benefits of play in a child's development and also highlights the need for all of us to play a part in protecting and respecting our parks and open spaces."

Photo courtesy of Rugby Borough Council.

For more information, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/summerplay

Photo courtesy of Rugby Borough Council.