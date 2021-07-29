'If a four-year-old can pick up litter then we all can' - Lawford Utd FC organises community litter picks

Photo provided by Lawford Utd FC.

Lawford Utd FC has been organised litter picks, with organisers and young footballers giving up weekends to spruce-up their community.

The first event was held on Saturday, June 26, with the club's youngest age group the Little Lightnings clearing up the Back Lane, Teelong and Lelleford Close estates.

They also covered School Street and Round Avenue.

Simon Ward of Lawford Utd said: "A big thank-you to Rugby Borough Council for giving us permission and lending the equipment.

"Also well done to our club welfare officer Jo Jackson and her son Lewis for organising.

"A simple message really - if a four-year-old can pick up litter then we all can.

"Better still if we put our rubbish in the bin in the first place. Incidentally the team sacrificed their training session this morning in order to do their bit for their community and their environment.

"The club will be holding future organised litter picks with some of our older age groups. If you are interested in getting involved then please contact Jo or myself."