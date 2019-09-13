In pictures: OVO Energy Tour of Britain comes through Rugby Borough

Here are some photographs taken as the world-class cyclists raced through Alwyn Road in Dunchurch.

OVO Energy Tour of Britain, 13-09-19. jpimedia Buy a Photo

OVO Energy Tour of Britain, 13-09-19. jpimedia Buy a Photo

OVO Energy Tour of Britain, 13-09-19. jpimedia Buy a Photo

OVO Energy Tour of Britain, 13-09-19. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more