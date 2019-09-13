In pictures: OVO Energy Tour of Britain comes through Rugby Borough
Rugbeians with a fondness for two wheels lined the streets this afternoon as Stage Seven of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain passed through the borough.
Here are some photographs taken as the world-class cyclists raced through Alwyn Road in Dunchurch.
OVO Energy Tour of Britain, 13-09-19.
jpimedia
OVO Energy Tour of Britain, 13-09-19.
jpimedia
OVO Energy Tour of Britain, 13-09-19.
jpimedia
OVO Energy Tour of Britain, 13-09-19.
jpimedia
View more