Indie giants Miles and Erica tune up for ‘wonderful’ gig at brand new Rugby venue

Indie giants Miles Hunt and Erica Nockalls of The Wonder Stuff will perform a special acoustic set live in Rugby.

The gig is being presented by Enterlude and takes place at the Macready Theatre in the shadow of Rugby School.

There’s support from Rugby’s own BBC Introducing star - Eve Singleton.

It takes place on Friday, October 4, and doors open at 7pm.

Rob Low, of Enterlude, said: “We look forward to seeing you all at the great space that is Rugby School’s professional Macready Theatre and brand new 250 seater venue in the heart of the town.”

Tickets are £20, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/enterlude or www.enterlude.co.uk