Indie legend Shaun Ryder is coming to Rugby

Indie legend Shaun Ryder will give fans in Rugby a fascinating insight into his life when he appears at the Benn Hall.

Enterlude present an evening with the Happy Mondays and Black Grape singer on March 20 next year.

It will be hosted and presented by BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Introducing presenter Brody Swain and supported by hotly tipped Rugby indie band The Estates.

Shaun is from Salford, Greater Manchester, where in 1980 he formed Happy Mondays.

The band signed to Factory Records and their releases included the two classic albums ‘Bummed’ in 1988 followed by ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches’ in 1990. Later Shaun started Black Grape releasing the album ‘It’s Great When You’re Straight.. Yeah’. Following his achievements with both bands he received the ‘Godlike Genius Award’ from NME in 2000.

Shaun also moved into TV taking part in the tenth series of the TV show ‘I’m a Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2010 where he was runner up. He also went on to have his own TV programme ‘Shaun Ryder on UFOs’ on The History Channel in 2013.

Shaun has recently been a guest on several TV shows including ‘Room 101’ with Frank Skinner, ‘Stars and Their Cars’ with Paddy McGuinness, ‘The Chase: Celebrity Special’ with Bradley Walsh, ‘Sam Delaney’s News Thing, This Morning and ‘Big Star’s Little Star’.

He also wrote his autobiography ‘Twisting My Melon’ in 2011.

Shaun continues to tour with both Happy Mondays and Black Grape and is due to record new albums with both bands as well as releasing a solo album as SWR

The event is for over 18s only. Guests should expect strong language and adult themes.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday, October 5, at 10am. Tickets are £23 for standard seating, front row meet and greet - £42. They are available from www.enterlude.co.uk or www.ticketsource.co.uk/enterlude