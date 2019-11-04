Information display on the 5,000 home South West Rugby plan at Rugby Library

The yellow shaded area indicates the land covered by the South West Rugby development.

The draft South West Rugby Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) supports the borough's Local Plan, which was adopted by Rugby Borough Council in the summer.

The South West Rugby site, approximately 390 hectares of land situated between Cawston, Bilton and Dunchurch, has been earmarked for 5,000 new homes and 35 hectares of employment land in the Local Plan.

It has previously met with objections from residents and campaign groups - who fear the plan will see Dunchurch and Rugby effectively merged together, increased traffic problems and pose a threat to ancient woodland at Cawston Spinney.

The draft SPD details the considerations developers should take into account before submitting a planning application and outlines an indicative layout for the site - including a district centre.

A spokesperson for Rugby council said: "The draft SPD also outlines how schools, green space, play areas, cycle networks and a fire station should be delivered as part of the site's development, and includes measures to protect the ancient woodland at Cawston Spinney and create a 'buffer zone' between the site and the village of Dunchurch."

The public consultation runs until November 29.

Where can you learn more?

Copies of the draft SPD, together with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the council's website - www.rugby.gov.uk/swrugby - and at the Town Hall, Rugby Library, Dunchurch Library and Wolston Library during normal opening hours.

And as of October 31, maps, documents and general information on SPDs all feature in the new display at Rugby Library, together with information on how to take part in the consultation.

Campaigners, residents and parish council organised their own exhibition

Residents and campaigners have previously criticised Rugby council on the basis they feel like the authority has not done enough to ensure that residents are informed on the SPD.

At Rugby council's October 7 meeting, which saw it approve the SPD for public consultation, Cllr Jerry Roodhouse (acting as an observer) asked Cllr Simpson-Vince whether public exhibitions into the SPD would be held.

Cllr Simpson-Vince replied that she would consider such a course of action.

Then, on October 30, campaign group Save Dunchurch and members of Dunchurch Parish Council organised and held a meeting at Dunchurch Library in which members of the public were invited to learn more about the plan.

Those involved with the meeting said it had to be held to held to fill a gap left because Rugby council had not organised such an event.

Then, hours before that Dunchurch meeting was held, Rugby council announced it was going to be holding an exhibition into the SPD at Rugby's library.

Dunchurch Library now has a permanent exhibition, and volunteers have been distributing informational leaflets to residents in the area.

Cllr Jill Simpson-Vince, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: "Public consultation played a major part throughout the development of the borough's new Local Plan and we now want to make sure residents have a say on this key supporting document.

"Supplementary planning documents allow the council to provide a framework for the development of major sites and ensure the necessary infrastructure can be put in place to make such developments sustainable.