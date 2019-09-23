Jaide’s dancers dress to impress for Rugby show on big screen

Students and parents from a Rugby dance school dressed to impress at a red carpet event.

Jaide’s Stage Studios showcased their bi-annual show DVD ‘Dance Dance Dance’ on the big screen at Cineworld.

Sandra Ellery, who directs the business with Jaide Ellery-Martin, said: “This event was amazing for both parents and their children to have a professional photographer, and then to watch themselves on the big screen. The event was also open to the public, which was a brilliant opportunity to see what our school has to offer.

“It really was fabulous and Cineworld were also proud to be supporting us as a local charity.”