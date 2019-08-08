Jobs concern as 3,000 households in Rugby have no working occupants

Almost 3,000 households in Rugby have no working occupants, according to official figures,

Data from the Office of National Statistics show that 9% of the area’s households were workless last yaer, lower than the UK-wide averagage of 14%.

Across the West Midlands, this figure was 15%.

The ONS classes households as workless if no one aged 16 and over living there is employed.

While figures were not broken down locally, the most common reason people gave for not being in employment across the West Midlands was sickness or disability – cited by 32% of those out of work.

Early retirees made up 16% of jobless people, and students 12%. Only 13% of the group were officially unemployed, or looking for work and able to start within two weeks.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the number of workless households has fallen in all parts of the UK since 2010, with more than 1 million households with at least one adult in work.

A spokeswoman said: “We are committed to ensuring this trend continues by supporting people, especially parents, into work by providing personalised support through our jobcentres and under the new benefits system parents can claim up to 85% of childcare costs.”

But this has masked an “explosion” of insecure work pushing people into the red, said Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O’Grady.

She said: “Any drop in unemployment is good, but it’s not right that millions of hard-working people across Britain are struggling to make ends meet.”

Unions were key to negotiating better conditions and pay in the workplace, Ms O’Grady added.

Mike Hawking, policy and partnerships manager at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said more working families were being “trapped in poverty”.