Learn how to save a baby's life at mini first aid courses in Rugby

Parents can learn first aid skills which could make all the difference in an emergency, thanks to a partnership between NCT Rugby, a branch of the UK’s largest parents’ charity, and Mini First Aid.

NCT Baby first aid courses equip parents with practical skills, plus the confidence to put them into practice should they ever be needed.

Topics covered generally include: unconscious baby or child (breathing or not breathing), choking, bleeding, burns, raised temperatures, meningitis

NCT charges for courses in order to cover the costs to the charity for providing the course, but discount rates are available for those on low income. Any profit from the course is invested back into the charity’s vital campaigns and services.

The next course is running at Cawston Community Hall on Saturday 19th October 19 from 11am-1pm.

Attendees to this course will also be entitled to free entry to the branch’s Nearly New Sale, which also takes place at Cawston on the same date.

To book a place, email rugby@nct.org.uk.

As well as classes, NCT Rugby Branch also runs a group, Tiddlers and Toddlers for parents and their children on Monday mornings from 10.30am to 12.15am at Overslade Community Centre.

This group is volunteer run, open to all and features breastfeeding support, arts and crafts and all important refreshments.

NCT, the UK’s largest parenting charity, has been supporting parents for over 50 years. The British Red Cross set standards high in providing first aid training across the UK through their 200+ experienced trainers.

For more information about the work of NCT or the local branch please call NCT Enquiries on 0300 330 0770 or visit www.nct.org.uk.