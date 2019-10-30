Learn more about the 5,000-home South West Rugby plan at Dunchurch meeting tonight

Residents wishing to learn more about how to have their say on the 5,000-home South West Rugby plan are invited to a meeting in Dunchurch this evening, October 30.

Rugby Borough Council has released a draft planning document, which details the considerations developers should take into account before submitting a planning application and outlines an indicative layout for the site - including a district centre.

This document is open for public consultation - with residents having until November 29 to give their feedback.

Campaign group Save Dunchurch and members of Dunchurch Parish Council will hold a meeting in Dunchurch Library this evening (October 30) starting at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for Dunchurch Community Library said: "We have enlarged four maps of the plan that affect Dunchurch and these can be viewed inside Dunchurch library.

"We have also provided a few copies of the plan which can be viewed only and are to be kept in the library.

"They can be located on the first circular table near the counter.

"We have also asked for two computers to be used to access the plans to be viewed online.

"Please come along on Wednesday and join other concerned groups and individuals and learn and hear about the many issues we have and express your own views."

What is South West Rugby and why are people worried about it?

South West Rugby, part of the borough's recently-approved Local Plan will see approximately 390 hectares of land situated between Cawston, Bilton and Dunchurch host 5,000 new homes and 35 hectares of employment land.

It has previously met with objections from residents and campaign groups - who fear the plan will see Dunchurch and Rugby effectively merged together, increased traffic problems and pose a threat to ancient woodland.