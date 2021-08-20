Life-saving defibrillator installed at Rugby Cricket Club in memory of Joe Spooner, who died aged just 15

Life-saving equipment at the club.

A mother and father from Rugby have worked hard to raise funds to allow a defibrillator to be installed at Rugby Cricket Club in memory of their son Joe Spooner, who tragically died of a heart attack when he was just 15.

Supporting the national cardiac charity SADS UK, Tracey and Stephen Spooner worked tirelessly to raise funds to put lifesaving defibrillators into the community.

They said they were very keen to donate a defibrillator to Rugby Cricket Club Joe greatly enjoyed cricket.

Life-saving skills being learned at the club.

The defibrillator, located in a cabinet on the outside of the club building, is life-saving piece of equipment that works to restore the heart rhythm if a person goes into cardiac arrest.

It is intended to be used by a layperson, with the kit giving voice prompts to the user and, given its outside location, it is intended to be used by both the club and a passing member of the public should the club be open at the time.

SADS UK founder Anne Jolly MBE said: "Stephen and Tracey Spooner have raised a lot of awareness in their community, letting people know that cardiac arrest can affect all ages.

"We are pleased that Rugby Cricket Club will benefit from having a defibrillator to restart the heart if there is a cardiac arrest in the vicinity.

"Using CPR alone provides a 5 per cent chance of survival but early use of the defibrillator as well increases the chance of survival to over 50 per cent.

"This is why SADS UK is so passionate about putting this lifesaving equipment in the community."

Rugby Cricket Club chairman Charlie Robards said: "We are incredibly grateful for the kind donation. Anything that makes community sport a safer environment is such a positive aspect of the work SADS UK is doing.

"Having played cricket with Paul Spooner for many years at the ground, it is fantastic that the work the family are doing can be recognised at the club."

Charlie said the club would like to thank Nic Marsh of Resus Aid and Jo Scharenguivel for training members in resuscitation for free.

He also thanked Lewis Marks, of Top Marks Electrical, for installing the defibrillator for free.

If you would like to know more about putting a defibrillator in your community, call Anne Jolly of SADS UK on 01277 811215 or email [email protected]