Linda backs Arden's Angels skydivers to grant Rugby woman's final wish

Brave skydivers who want to grant the final wish of a Rugby woman have raised more than £3,500 in just three weeks.

Ten members of Arden’s Angels are taking part in a tandem skydive in June for the Arden Centre at University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust.

The ladies are supporting their friend Tracie Mills, who has terminal cancer. She wants to raise at least £10,000 for the centre.

Rugby-based personal travel agent Linda Reynolds, who is one of the sponsors, said: “Anyone connected or experiencing cancer treatment knows how special the Arden Centre is to patients and family.”

To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NickieBrightwell