Long Lawford group calling for reinstatement of bus service hands petition to Stagecoach Midlands

A petition calling on Stagecoach Midlands to reinstate a bus service through the heart of Long Lawford was presented to the bus company on Friday, April 12.

Stagecoach Midlands’ decision to take away the 3A bus service, which linked Long Lawford to Rugby every half hour, proved controversial, with some elderly residents saying it left them stranded.

Long Lawford resident and Rugby Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) spokesperson Pete McLaren said: “The petition shows the campaign has support throughout the village, particularly, but by no means exclusively, from residents in the streets most affected by the changes.

“Public transport provides a lifeline in rural communities like Long Lawford, and many local residents are suffering since the withdrawal of the 3A bus route through the village.”

The petition attracted 512 signatures and Mr McLaren said the group is now calling on Stagecoach Midlands to meet with the group to find ways of reinstating a bus service through the village.

“One suggestion we made was that the existing No 86 bus from Coventry to Rugby could be slightly re-routed for some or all of its services.

“We made it clear we want these changes to be without detriment to other parts of the village,” he said.

Mr McLaren added: “We also wrote to Warwickshire County Council as they have a responsibility to maintain less profitable bus services in rural areas.

“Whether or not we need to take up the issue with the County Council will depend on the response we get from Stagecoach.”

The decision of Stagecoach Midlands to cut a number of less profitable services across the county saw managing director Phil Medlicott called before the county council, where he said the company is not the ‘socially necessary’ supplier of public transport.