Lots of free events at Rugby's Festival of Culture - here is how to find out what's on

A free guide, highlighting a three-week programme of music, stage, comedy, film, heritage and art planned for this year’s Rugby Festival of Culture is now available.

The Rugby Festival of Culture, supported by Rugby First and Rugby Borough Council, will take place from Sunday June 23 until Sunday, July 14.

It brings together Rugby artists with national and international acts to create an eclectic and engaging mix of drama, music and fun across the town.

As in previous years the Rugby Festival will also incorporate Rugby School’s Festival on The Close, a festival of arts and education.

This year’s culture festival includes the return of musical quartet Stringfever, comedy courtesy of Alun Cochrane, Zoe Lyons, Laura Lexx and others and some theatre, including a performance of Wuthering Heights at Caldecott Park.

To get hold of a copy of the festival guide, visit the Rugby Visitor Centre, phone 01788 533217, email visitor.centre@rugby.gov.uk or visit www.therugbytown.co.uk/festivalofculture