Lots of new attractions for Rugby Rotary Spring Fair as it returns on bank holiday Monday

A busy show full of lots of new and returning entertainment, stalls, workshops and more is promised at the Rotary Spring Fair this bank holiday Monday.

The organising team has secured lots of new interactive attractions for the Rotary Spring Fair which will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, starting at 11am.

Wasps Rugby will be bringing their Interactive Zone to Whitehall Recreation ground. Visitors to the fair will be able to try their hand at the pop-up passing challenge, a tackle challenge and crazy catches.

In the Arena there may be a chance for spectators to join a troupe of Bhangra Dancers.

In amongst the 60 or so stalls will be an area set out as a Craft Village which will include workshops organised by Vicky from The Nest. She said: “Local crafts people will encourage people of all ages to try their hand at pompom making or block printing.

“We will be showing a selection of goods from the shop such as cards, silversmith pieces, hand made soaps and upcycled furniture.”

For the first time there will be a Fun Dog Show at the Rotary Spring Fair.

It’s not Crufts but is a chance to show off your best furry friend to the folks of Rugby.

There will be a class suitable for any dog in the town. The Cutest Puppy and Best Veteran (over eight years old) will be joined by the Prettiest Bitch and the Most Handsome Dog along with the Happiest Dog/Waggiest Tail in the Best in Show final.

Register your dog by 1pm at the Rotary HQ at the fair. Entry is £2 for the first class entered and £1 for any additional class. Normal Spring Fair entry charges apply. The Dog Show kicks off at 1.20pm,

The show is sponsored by Butcher’s Pet Care, a local- based company and profits from the event will be going to Rotary charities, including many good causes based or working in the town.

Willy Goldschmidt, marketing lead for the fair, said: “As well as all these new attractions we will be welcoming back other interactive attractions – the Animal Petting Farm and Wolly the Clown.

“Music throughout the day will be provided on stage and in the RATT Space by members of Rugby Area Talent Trust and the Rotary Young Musicians of 2019 as well as Keiran Taylour, winner of Rugby’s Got Talent 2018, and Last Lesson.

“It will be yet another great fun day out for all the family."

Advance purchase tickets are on sale at a discount of up to 40 per cent from Vision Express in Rugby Central and from rotaryspringfair.co.uk