Lots of Rugby musicians to play in musical bonanza at Caldecott Park

File image, Caldecott Park.

Rugbeians are invited to support the borough's musicians and raise money for charity with the Rugby Music Festival.

Organised by the three Rotary Clubs of Rugby, the music festival is set to be held at Caldecott Park on Monday, August 30.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Clubs said: "We had had to cancel so many events over the last 18 months due to Covid, but we are now delighted to announce the Rugby Music Festival, which features all Rugby Local performers, with something for everyone.

"We have some amazing outfits lined up for the day

"Ben Holder is probably the best young jazz violinist in the UK currently is playing with his Trio.

"The Sean Quigley Band rarely makes an appearance outside their pub but we have persuaded Sean and his guys to feature on the day, a real coup!

"And of course The Dukes Jetty needs no introduction, they are one of Rugby's best loved bands and will feature their original line up for the Festival for the first time in five years.

"Plus two winners of Rugby's Got Talent , Paul Sammon and Kieran Taylour, supported by other RGT finalists , Jess Lea and Oliwia Dragon.

"Plus special features from Amie Boyd of Amie music with a crowd karaoke and Adrian Heywood with a Unity in Rugby feature to kick off the show.

"There will be stalls from local small businesses and charities, plus the Tool shed café and other street food facilities, plus The Courthouse Beer tent."

Tickets are £3 if purchased in advance from Ticket Source, or you can turn up on the day for £5.

On behalf of the three Rotary Clubs in Rugby, Mike Folly said: “Our local performers have been really hard hit during the pandemic, the same with catering facilities, charities and businesses.

"We all need a lift to our spirits so we hope everyone will come and enjoy a great day, have fun and raise funds for Local good causes.

"Finally, we are deeply appreciative of the support of our Sponsors at Come Home To Houlton.

"Without their support this event would not be possible to create.”