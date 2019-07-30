M45 near Thurlaston closed and congestion building in Dunchurch due to accident on M1

The M45 near Thurlaston has been closed and congestion is building in Dunchurch due to an earlier accident on the M1.

An accident that happened on the M1 southbound in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) is causing widespread delays due to a section of the motorway being closed.

According to Highways England the incident happened on junction 17 and involved a number of lorries.

Because of the collision the M45 eastbound to the M1 has been closed from its junction of the B4429 at Dunchurch.

There is also congestion to junction 19 for the M6 and the A14 for the Catthorpe Interchange.

Currently there are severe delays on the A45 Coventry Road eastbound between A45 and M45 (Thurlaston Interchange). Congestion is also building on the B4429 in Dunchurch through the diversion route.

A diversion is in place

Highways England anticipated that the road could reopen around 2pm.

The following diversion route has been given by Highways England:

"For M45 eastbound traffic for the M1 southbound, follow the hollow black circle symbol, leave at the B4429 (Thurlaston) junction and join the B4429 heading east to the A45.

"Joining the A45 travel south to Daventry, follow the route onto Leamington Way and Stefen Way to continue on the A45 Daventry By-pass.

"Continuing east on the A45 from Daventry will take traffic to the M1 J16 to re-join the M1 southbound carriageway.

"The diversion for M1 southbound traffic is to leave at J18, following the hollow black square symbol.

"Leaving at J18 and travelling west on the A5 and A428,.

"Taking the A5 southbound to travel towards Weedon Bec and continuing through to Towcester.

"At Towcester traffic leaves the A5 to join the A43 heading east to re-join the M1 at its J15A.