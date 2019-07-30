M45 near Thurlaston reopens after accident on M1

The M45 near Thurlaston has now reopened after an earlier accident on the M1.

An accident happened on the M1 southbound yesterday (Monday) caused widespread delays due to a section of the motorway being closed.

According to Highways England the incident happened on junction 17 and involved a number of lorries.

Because of the collision the M45 eastbound to the M1 was closed from its junction of the B4429 at Dunchurch.

The closure caused severe delays on the A45 Coventry Road eastbound between A45 and M45 (Thurlaston Interchange). Congestion was also severe on the B4429 in Dunchurch through the diversion route.