Major disruption for rail users from Leamington, Warwick and Rugby after person hit by train

Rail commuters travelling from Leamington, Warwick and Rugby are being affected by a major incident on routes between Birmingham and Rugby today (Thursday September 5).

National Rail is reporting that a person has been hit by a train between Coventry and Rugby, resulting in all lines being blocked.

Trains are currently unable to run between Coventry and Rugby.

Latest news

Trains will be cancelled with journey times extended by at least 60 minutes.

Virgin Trains will be diverted via an alternative route, not calling at Birmingham New Street and Coventry. Journey times will be extended by up to 40 minutes.

To help travellers to complete their journey they can use:

* Chiltern Railways services between Birmingham New Street and London Marylebone

* CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Reading

* Great Western Railway between Reading and London Paddington

* London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham New Street and London Euston

For London Northwestern Railway services, trains are unable to run between Birmingham New Street and Rugby / Northampton.

To help to complete their your journey passengers may use:

* Virgin Trains via any reasonable route.

* Chiltern Railway between Birmingham Moor Street and Solihull / Leamington Spa / Banbury / London Marylebone

* Transport for Wales between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street / Birmingham International

* East Midlands Trains between Leicester and Kettering / Wellingborough / Bedford / Luton / London St Pancras

* CrossCountry - Between Stafford and Birmingham New Street / Leamington Spa (to connect with West Midlands Railway services to Coventry) - Between Birmingham and Nuneaton / Leicester (to connect with East Midlands Trains services to London St Pancras) - Between Tamworth and Derby (to connect with East Midlands Trains services to London St Pancras)

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner