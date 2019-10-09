More Rugbeians can learn about the history of Hillmorton Locks thanks to group's effort to restore information board

A group working to preserve part of Rugby's rich canal history has restored an information board next to Hillmorton Locks to allow more Rugbeians to learn about the site's past.

The Hillmorton Locks history Information board beside bridge 70 on the Oxford Canal had become unreadable and tatty.

Rugby Borough Council marketing officers said they wanted to replace it but had no budget to do so.

Members of the Hillmorton based canal heritage group, called Old Mortonians, who constantly passed by the display board on the way to their canal restoration site, took action.

The group researched the facts, wrote the updated text and and designed a new display which Rugby council's marketing department produced as a high-resolution graphic.

Old Mortonians then restored the original ornate presentation stand and raised the money to pay for the graphic to be produced as a new display that is now affixed to the stand on public display.

