Motorcyclist dies after crash near Rugby

A motorcyclist has died after a crash near Rugby.

Shortly before 11am yesterday (Sunday June 30) a crash happened between two off-road motorbikes at Goose Meadow Off Road Track by the A5, Watling Street, Shawell.

One of the motorcyclists, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene.

The other motorcyclist, a man in his late thirties, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Warwickshire Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any information. They should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 152 of June 30.