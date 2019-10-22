Motorcyclist dies following Hillmorton Lane collision

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on Hillmorton Lane on the afternoon of Monday, October 21.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said at 2.30pm they were called to reports of a motorbike that had collided with a barrier on Hillmorton Lane.

File image.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The spokesperson added: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist.

"He was found in a serious condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

"However, sadly it became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”